The hunters federation (FKNK) said on Friday it shall be proceeding with legal action against Birdlife and may also request the Police Commissioner to investigate Birdlife on suspicion of filing a false report.

The police on Friday dismissed a criminal complaint by Birdlife claiming that licences for spring hunting were issued illegally. In reaction, Birdlife said it may take the issue to court.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday and the government had reacted by saying that it was unfounded. The FKNK late on Wednesday said it had requested an urgent meeting with the police and insisted that the licences were issued according to law by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.

In a brief statement on Thursday the police said that after close examination of the application and the circumstances, it had concluded that there were no grounds for action.

The FKNK on Friday welcomed the police commissioner’s dismissal of Birdlife’s request and said it would continue to defend its members’ against Birdlife’s “dangerous and malicious” behaviour.