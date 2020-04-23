The police have dismissed a criminal complaint by Birdlife Malta claiming that licences for spring hunting were issued illegally.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday and the government had reacted by saying that it was unfounded. The hunters' federation (FKNK) late on Wednesday said it had requested an urgent meeting with the police. It insisted that the licences were issued according to law by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.

In a brief statement on Thursday the police said that after close examination of the application and the circumstances, it had concluded that there were no grounds for action.

On Wednesday, Birdlife board member Daryl Grima said that hunting licences issued by the Gozo ministry were invalid, as the law required the Environment Minister to issue the licences.

Birdlife also argued that European legislation mandated issues related to wildlife and conservation to environmental ministries.