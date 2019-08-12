An enforcement unit will be launched within the Environment Ministry to give more backbone to current legislation protecting wildlife, Environment Minister José Herrera said on Friday.

“Over the years we have invested in the enforcement of these laws. In fact, if you look back 25 years you will see the difference. But if you ask me if I’m happy with the way things are, I will tell you no. This is why we have chosen to create this new unit,” he said.

The announcement comes after two greater flamingos were shot down this week, prompting the CEO of Birdlife Malta to call on the Prime Minister to address this situation with constructive and visible actions, the first step being the setting up of a wildlife crime unit.

The badly injured flamingo was one of at least two shot down illegally on Tuesday. Photo: BirdLife

A major operation to uncover the illegal trapping protected bird species on the island, led by Munich-based Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS), showed there was a lack of ALE officers, the police unit responsible to enforce the hunting law. According to CABS, their general incompetency was allowing hunters operating illegally to get away scot-free.

Eight illegal bird trapping sites were reported to the police as a result of the operation.

If you ask me if I’m happy with the way things are, I will tell you no. - José Herrera

Asked to comment upon these reports, Dr Herrera said: “The problem is that hunting is very widely practiced and covers massive ranges of areas in Malta so it is not always easy to enforce.

“If you have a unit which specialises solely in this sort of thing you are going to get better results.”

Dr Herrera explained that the police would still remain responsible for protecting wild birds, since they have a residual duty to enforce all the laws in Malta.

It has not yet been decided under which authority this enforcement unit will fall. It could fall under one of the existing authorities within the Environmental Resources Authority or it could be created as a separate entity, he added.