Seven months into taking on the role of commissioner for animal welfare, Alison Bezzina has become accustomed to receiving threats from angry people disagreeing with her views or proposals.

She often has to contend with calls to the authorities demand her sacking, something she faced when she spoke out against hunting or the controversy surrounding the petting of zoo animals. Sometimes the threats get personal and verge on sexual harassment.

“Often these threats stem from the wrong belief that I should be impartial. I should be anything but impartial. My priority has to be the animals and their welfare.

"For example, when I spoke out against hunting, I was told I spoke out of line since hunting is not all illegal. I was told I should resign because I am not fit for purpose. I disagree. If any animal welfare commissioner is in favour of killing animals for sport, they are not fit for purpose,” she says.

Unlike her predecessors, Bezzina - who previously worked in public relations and was an animal rights campaigner - is very present on social media.

“Even though the word ‘commissioner’ sounds like I have extraordinary powers. I don’t. My role is consultative. The only thing I can do is recommend changes to the minister to improve things. I use social media platforms to educate and create dialogue,” she says, pointing out she makes herself accessible to the public to allow a two-day dialogue.

And, along with the constructive remarks, come the angry comments and even threats. Just a few weeks into her new role she criticised a change in Malta’s draft zoo policy.

“Research shows that petting a cub has no benefits for the animal. They are separated from their mother at a young age,” she says.

A zoo owner issued online threats to have her removed from her post but later issued an apology.

She was on the receiving end of more threats and anger when she said children exposed to hunting become de-sensitised to animal cruelty. She was merely reacting to a picture showing a youngster carrying a shotgun.

But this time some comments went too far and resorted to derogatory comments of a sexual nature “just because I am a woman”. A police report was filed.

Yet, Bezzina looks on the bright side. “Although it is distressing for a while, especially for the people around me, when I put on my PR hat I know this generates more coverage for the issues I’m trying to push,” she says.

Stop dog isolation, make bestiality illegal

In her role, Bezzina has made six proposals that include: increasing the size of dog enclosures, giving the courts the ability to ban someone found guilty of animal cruelty from living under the same roof with an animal, and curbing the ingrained mentality of keeping dogs in isolations (in garages, a construction site, a yard).

I am getting lots of reports - about two a day - of dogs being kept permanently on a balcony in this heat. They are alone for hours.

“I am getting lots of reports - about two a day - of dogs being kept permanently on a balcony in this heat. They are alone for hours,” she says, calling for education campaign followed by the introduction of fines if necessary.

Bezzina will soon be submitting another four proposals that will include the regularisation of pet groomers, sitters and trainers.

The importance of this regulation was highlighted a few days ago when a nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier, died suddenly after his owner dropped him off at the groomer’s for a regular session, only to have to rush it to an emergency vet just a few hours later due to a trachea injury.

She will also be proposing making bestiality illegal, an issue raised in parliament last month by Opposition MP Mario Galea.

At the moment it is not illegal to have sex with an animal unless harm is caused to the animal, in which case that would fall under animal cruelty.