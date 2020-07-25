Embattled PN leader Adrian Delia says he is convinced he is “doing good” and that he is in the right because he is sure of his ideas.

Speaking on NET FM on Saturday, Delia said that despite being at the centre of leadership problems that have rocked the party, he would continue to work for the PN “until his last breath”.

“I believe I am doing good. I am sure I’m in the right. I am sure of my ideas and so I can never lose. If, until your last breath you fight for what you believe in, then you haven’t lost. I am giving my all… my energy, my time… everything.

“And so I cannot lose because if the party wins, if the country wins, then I too am a winner,” Delia said.

The party’s general council will vote on August 1 on whether the party members should be invited to confirm Delia as leader or hold a leadership election. Delia said that he would stand for re-election should the council vote to have a new leadership race. This, he said, would be the third time he subjected himself to a vote, having last year also won a vote of confidence in the council.

Delia dismissed reports of heated arguments during meetings in recent days, saying that he was always in favour of debates and people voicing their opinions, even if he disagreed.

He said: “On Thursday [when the latest executive meeting was held] I could have gone to them and told them that this is what I have decided, as per the statute. But do we want a party that does not debate? A party that does not give its members a voice? Is that what we want?”

The difficult moments, Delia said, only served to make him stronger as he understands better what his duties are.

Urging councillors to turn up to vote, Delia said this was important as it was the members who are the “heart and soul” of the party.

Shifting to Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder who was found in a pool of blood with serious injuries on Tuesday, Delia said the State is obliged to ensure these things do not happen.

“Especially when you have a key witness that could reveal important things about the case. The State has failed, not just in this case but in general. Our institutions are failing, as I have long been saying.”