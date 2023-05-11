Malta will welcome Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party for a concert on June 17 at Pjazza San Ġorġ in Valletta in the lead-up to the first Mediterrane Film Festival.

The concert will feature Crowe's band, The Gentlemen Barbers, along with special guests Janet Devlin and Lorraine O'Reilly, and local artists Ivan Grech, Ira Losco, and Beth.

Indoor Garden Party is a gathering of songwriters, singers, and musicians who play occasional gigs throughout the US and is the brainchild of Russell Crowe and Alan Doyle.

The Mediterrane Film Festival, organised by Malta Globe Music, will take place between June 25 and 30 and is expected to showcase the diverse stories and talents from nine Mediterranean countries.

The Oscar-winning actor had announced a Malta summer appearance in an ambiguous tweet last month, asking fans to “save the date”.

Crowe had secured his first Oscar for Gladiator, which had been filmed in Malta 24 years ago. Its sequel will also be filmed in Malta, with shooting starting at the end of June. However, it appears Crowe has ruled himself out of any involvement in the sequel.

In a statement, the Mediterrane PR team said the star-studded event, featuring both international and local artists, highlights the strong connections between Malta and the global film industry.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said it is an honour to have Russell Crowe's party taking place on the eve of the festival.

"We are delighted that many international artists are visiting Malta, showcasing the strong connections between our island and the global film industry."

The festival aims to foster collaboration, growth, and opportunity for filmmakers while promoting Malta's rich cultural heritage and its role as a world-class film hub.

