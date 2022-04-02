The arrival of Pope Francis to Malta this weekend is highly anticipated among Christians, especially after it had to be rescheduled twice. Apart from being a moment of reflection on solidarity and spirituality, his visit rekindles cherished memories for those who had the opportunity to cross paths with His Holiness. They share their unforgettable experiences with The Times.

Dorianne Coleiro, 44, from San Ġwann

For our honeymoon we had attended the sposi novelli blessing for newlyweds at a special audience with the pope at the Vatican. It was an incredible experience where we had the opportunity to get very close; so close that I actually managed to exchange a zucchetto with him [it is customary for the Pope to exchange his white skullcap with one given to him by the faithful]. We cherish this dearly.

Lilian Schembri, 32, from Żurrieq

We met Pope Francis in 2015 during our honeymoon. We were in Florence and travelled to Rome to attend an audience at the Vatican. The pope went around congratulating each and every couple. It was a very emotional moment. Unfortunately, I wished we could have communicated more with him but English isn’t his forte and Spanish isn’t ours. My husband, James, and I feel honoured to have been so close to the pope and to have our marriage blessed.

Mark Attard, 16, from Xewkija

Last summer, I travelled to Rome to serve as an altar boy at the Vatican. It was Sunday, August 1, and together with five other Gozitan altar boys we were lucky to meet with Pope Francis.

When he entered the room, I felt I was in the presence of a humble being who was brimming with love.

As he approached us, I told him we were from Malta and he smiled, saying: “Maltesi? Bravi i Maltesi”.

I will never forget his warm smile. Before Mass started, we said the Ave Maria together and he urged: “Don’t forget to pray for me.”

The pope is a truly holy man and the Church needs his teachings. It was certainly an unforgettable experience!

Matthew Tonna Gilford, 33, from Cospicua

In 2014, I had sent the pope a letter asking him to pray for me as I have a lung condition. Some months later, I received a letter together with rosary beads and a note saying my letter had been passed on to His Holiness.

Two years later, I was in Rome on the feast of the Divine Mercy – the same year the pope had proclaimed 2016 as the Holy Year of Mercy – and my friends and I went to hear Sunday Mass at St Peter’s Basilica. After Mass, we were trying to see how we could get close to the pope and, following a tip from the carabinieri, we waded through the crowds until we got to the barriers and waited. Our patience was rewarded when we spotted the popemobile crawling towards us. I managed to get a photo with him and I was getting goose bumps seeing him so close. Imagine being in a private audience with the pope… who knows, maybe that day will arrive.

Joe Bajada, 65, from Żebbuġ, Gozo

In March 2019, the pope had a private audience with those who took part in the Annual Congress of the European Cycling Union (UEC). As general secretary of the Malta Cycling Federation, I had the chance to meet His Holiness at Sala Clementina within the Apostolic Palace. His core message had focused on how “human potential is created by the image and likeness of God”. On this occasion, I was lucky to exchange a white skullcap with his. During our encounter, I told the pope I was from Gozo, the same island his former personal secretary, Fr Alfred Xuereb, came from. He smiled and said: “So you must hail from another heaven. May God bless you and your family.” I couldn’t stop shaking after that… from that day on, Pope Francis became a model I tried to build my life on.

Kurt Galea, 25, from St Paul’s Bay

I don’t think there are words to describe the emotions I felt the day I met Pope Francis. I had joined a pilgrimage in Assisi and Rome and while there we had the chance to meet His Holiness. I carry the memory of his humility and tenderness with me to this day. If only I had the ability to transmit just a fraction of the peace and happiness this man instilled in me to those I encounter in my life.

Odette Scerri, 44, from Marsa

In January 2014, my friend and I managed to secure a place at the 7am Mass at Casa Santa Marta, where we had the opportunity to personally meet the pope. As MUSEUM members we chatted about the life of our founder, San Ġorġ Preca, and gave him a card that was individually signed by all the children who had attended that year. His face lit up when he opened the handmade card. One thing I will never forget is his humility and humour that put us instantly at ease. We had a bagful of things we wanted him to bless and when I went to pick it up, he stretched out his hand to stop me and instead bent down himself. I’m grateful to have received the gift of this encounter with a most loved, holy man.

Marthese Borda, 46, from Rabat

Last August, we joined the pope’s general audience as my son was serving as an altar boy at the Vatican. I don’t know what got into me but when the pope edged closer I shouted “Venga a Malta, l’isola di San Paolo” (Come to Malta, the island of St Paul). When he heard the words ‘the island of St Paul’, he turned and started talking to me, even passing a joke about Maltese snakes. It was an incredible experience and I cannot wait to see Pope Francis again in Rabat when he visits St Paul’s Grotto. The joke among friends is that he’s coming because I shouted so much I left him with no option.

Vanessa Chetcuti, 38, from Mosta

My husband and I had gone to St Peter’s Basilica for a general audience with the pope. When the celebration ended, we were about three rows away from the barrier watching the popemobile inch closer, when in a split second the ushers came and took our daughter from my husband’s arms. The next minute I see her walking alongside the pope. It was a beautiful experience; one I will never forget. Nine years have passed since that day and my 11-year-old daughter’s wish is to meet His Holiness again.