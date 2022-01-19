Roberta Metsola says she still can't believe that she has made it to the top post of the European Parliament.

"I still cannot believe it and I haven't had the time to process it," Metsola said late on Tuesday.

"But tonight I plan to start reading the hundreds of messages I received from Malta and Gozo. I also wish to meet my parents because I haven't seen them yet. I want to hug them before they return to Malta."

Metsola was elected president of the European Parliament in a landslide vote that saw her capture 74 per cent of the vote in the first round. She is the first Maltese person to lead a European institution and the third woman to serve as president of the European Parliament.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Her parents, along with her husband, were in Strasbourg for the election and watched proceedings from the gallery.

In a brief, hectic, interview she explained her stance on abortion and on migration - issues which featured prominently in her first press conference.

"We cannot speak of solidarity for everything except for human beings who are dying at sea. We must find a solution and if we don't, we will have to answer for it in the next election," she said.

We also ask the newly-elected parliament president if her new role spells an end to her ambitions in domestic politics - most notably any potential aspirations she might have to eventually become PN leader.

See what Metsola had to say in the video above.