Former minister Justyne Caruana said on Tuesday that she had achieved unprecedented results for Gozo and she intends to seek re-election at the next general election because she has more to offer.

Dr Caruana resigned on Monday, a week after being re-appointed Gozo minister, in the wake of revelations that her husband, a senior police officer, had gone abroad on holiday with Yorgen Fenech, the man suspected of masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Dr Caruana in her letter of resignation had said the reports were extraneous to her.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Caruana thanked all those who were showing her solidarity.

"I am proud of the work I carried out because, as the prime minister said, many people benefited and I achieved unprecedented results for Gozo which will continue to be enjoyed for many years.

"I am still 45 and still have a lot to offer to the people and to the country. I will continue my work in parliament so that I can be a candidate at the next general election and so that our majority in Gozo can be increased," she said.