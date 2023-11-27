An "overwhelming" 97% of educators went on strike on Monday as they followed a union directive fuelled by disagreements with the government over their financial package.

The Malta Union of Teachers said that from the first information gathered "the strike participation is overwhelming".

"As anticipated, the participation in the strike is overwhelming with the majority of educators participating. Initial data indicates a 97% participation rate. The effect of the strike could also be seen during school opening hours when school entrances were empty, lacking the usual presence of educators and students," the union said as it thanked educators for this "manifestation of support towards the common good".

"Today’s support shows that educators are united alongside MUT, the sole union that represents them and are ready to go all the way to obtain the deserved status and esteem. The way forward is clear. The MUT has always said that it is ready to discuss the situation with the government and it remains open to such discussions," the union said.

MUT chief Marco Bonnici said the union was informed that about 600 state school students, out of a total of about 35,000, turned up in schools. No students turned up in church schools.

Asked about the way forward, and if the directives will continue on Tuesday, he said: “The strike was the peak of our industrial action. We are open to dialogue. We will wait to see what will happen in the upcoming hours.”

Two weeks' warning

Two weeks ago, the MUT issued a set of directives to teachers and educators in all church and state schools. Directives included not carrying out class assessments, refraining from meeting parents and not submitting attendance sheets.

The union also announced that teachers would be striking if an agreement was not reached by Monday. Despite several meetings no agreement was reached and the strike went ahead. The main stumbling block is the financial package.

Schools shut down today due to a teachers' strike. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A few days before the strike, the government announced a contingency plan. Schools offered basic supervision services to children due to the strike. Ancillary staff and educators would be supervising children during regular school hours, but extracurricular activities, such as Breakfast Club and Club 3-16 did not take place. School transport was not operational.

Church schools on the other hand asked parents not to send their children to school.

Meanwhile, the MUT’s rival education union, the Union of Professional Educators, told its members they were free to join their colleagues on strike, promising to protect them if they opted to do so.

More transparency

Graham Sansone, from the UPE, said he was informed most children did not turn up to school.

"The success of a strike is not measured by how many teachers or students turn up but by whether an agreement is reached. What happens now?" he said as he called for transparency from both the government and the MUT about the details of the negotiations so that teachers and the public would know what they were talking about.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed her support towards teachers and said this was a dark day for education. Children missed a day of school because the government slammed the door in the face of teachers, she said on Facebook.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday warned teachers that militant industrial action will not get them anywhere. He said a deal with educators can only be reached around the negotiating table.

While not going into detail about the pay increase on offer to teachers, Abela did say the proposed package would see bigger increases than those offered to teachers five years ago, during the last round of collective agreement negotiations.

According to the main teachers’ union, the MUT, the differences between the proposed pay package by the government and what the union is expecting were “considerable”.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said last week that the government will no longer negotiate with the union while the directives are in place.