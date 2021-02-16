Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has denied claims that plans to build a Burmarrad roundabout are being pushed to benefit a supermarket developer.

The roundabout, which local farmers say will destroy arable land and damage a 500-year-old reservoir, has sparked widespread anger, with NGO Moviment Graffiti saying on Saturday that contractors Bonnici Brothers are the only ones who stand to gain from it.

Bonnici Brothers have submitted an application to build a supermarket in the area. Graffitti have said that the company has received €7.7 million in contracts and direct orders from the government since 2020 and also has plans to build residential blocks in the Burmarrad area.

However, on Tuesday Borg hit back at the NGO's claims, saying “I was the Minister of Planning and the application for the development being referred to was never approved.”

The supermarket application was first filed in 2018 and reactivated recently. It is currently pending before the Planning Authority. Borg served as minister for planning until January 2020.

Ian Borg pushes back against Burmarrad claims. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Reservoir dispute

Borg also said that objectors were not being honest when they said an old reservoir in the area was going to be "removed".

Concerns voiced about the reservoir on Saturday had to do with destruction of the reservoir, rather than its removal.

Farmers have argued that since no studies have been undertaken to see how the road works will impact the 500-year-old reservoir, there is no way of knowing what damage will be done to it or to the natural stream that feeds it.

Infrastructure Malta has modified the junction plans to mitigate impact to the reservoir, but objectors remain concerned that simple vibrations could easily damage the hand-built reservoir, while also polluting the rest of the water supply for farmers from Burmarrad to Salini.

Asked for his response to the 5,600 objections to the project, Borg said they would be subject to the scrutiny by the Planning Authority.

“The Planning Authority falls under a different ministry, and Infrastructure Malta would totally respect the final decision taken by the respective ministry.”