Lassana Cisse was murdered because of the colour of his skin. Simple as that.



No ifs and buts, legal sophistry, ongoing enquiries, political ‘clarifications’ or social media rants make the slightest difference to that reality. Dressing it up in the national flag or in primary school level nationalism makes not a whit of difference either.

Malta has indeed got a problem with ‘colour’. Not the popular view that insists the problem is ‘black’, but rather the unacknowledged one that the problem is ‘white’.

The problem is not simply about individuals or even groups of individuals; the problem is about a condition that seems to affect significant cohorts of our society. It is a condition that regularly goes viral across these islands.

Sometimes it is almost as if there is a queue of people standing in line for their platform and opportunity to have a go and prove their supposed ‘Maltese’ credentials and patriotism.

It is nurtured, tended and manipulated by too many politicians when it suits their agendas or when a political diversion is required. It is a condition just barely below the surface so much so that a mere dog whistle produces the required knee-jerk.

It is audible and visible in the constant outpourings of ministers, administrators, mayors, social media commentary and many ‘men and women in the local square’. It has been graphically evident in the hate speech directed at anyone who would dare question the condition, most especially if they are black.

It is spectacularly evident in the routinely quoted opener to any discussion of migration and race ‘I’m not a racist but…’ This telling opener reveals that so many of us are well aware of the existence of the condition.

That condition is by no means unique to Malta as is evident from current international news. But its local variation is not in any way mediated as a result of this.

It has been evident in the most recent events and actions surrounding the migrant deaths and detentions at sea and in the official framing, language and activities around them nationally. It has hindered Malta from developing a logical, consistent and reasonable strategy for engaging seriously with the challenge of migration or with its peers in the European Union on the issue.

It is also evident in the stark contrast between the ever-ongoing investigations into the murder of Lassana Cisse and the unique rapidity of the inquiry into the actions of the government and the Armed Forces of Malta on the deaths at sea.

While we ponder the ugly and destructive events in the US today, we would do well to look closer to home.

For those ‘of colour’ - I use the phrase deliberately - who are continually and consistently belittled, abused, ignored and discriminated against, the results are obvious.

Less so the damage caused to Maltese society; to the ongoing double standards that characterise much of public life and to the credibility of Malta as a state and society. It makes a mockery of Malta’s professed Christian values; it undermines the ethics its education system professes to promote and it leaves behind it, an ugly and dangerous legacy of resentment, anger and frustration which future generations will be forced to grapple with.

Years ago, Eleanor Roosevelt reminded us that human rights begin in small places close to home. While we ponder the ugly and destructive events in, for example the US today, we would do well to look closer to home. There is little that so graphically represents the realities of our problem with prejudice, bigotry and racism than our ability to remain silent, apparently unconcerned or uninvolved with the attitudes and behaviours so glaringly visible around us.

Finally, it is a condition that is so destructive and so unnecessary.