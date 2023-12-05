A heroic performance by the Malta women's national team made history historic for football as the women’s selection became the first senior Malta national team to achieve promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

The game saw Malta beating Latvia 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday, rising to victory from a goal down, dealt eight minutes into the second half.

The game was turned to Malta's favour after the introduction of Maria Farrugia after 58 minutes who raced past two opponents before finding Rachel Cuschieri whose first-time pass was headed home by Kailey Willis.

After 73 minutes, Farrugia evaded her marker to fire the ball into the far net.

Kailey Willis wheels away after scoring Malta's equaliser against Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta women players celebrate with the crowd after their victory over Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta's star player Haley Bugeja (top) celebrates with team captain Emma Lipman. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rachel Cuschieri in jubilant mood after Kailey Willis equalises for Malta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Maria Farrugia scores Malta's winning goal against Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fans show their delight during Malta's win over Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Brenda Borg tries to deliver a cross against Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Kailey Willis heads the ball at goal against Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ann-Marie Said looking to win possession against Latvia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Latvia took the lead from the penalty spot. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier