Transcripts of the secretly recorded conversations taped by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma are to be redrafted as the originals were deemed “inaccurate”.

The official court transcripts of the latest batch of recordings to be played out in court on Thursday were not a true reflection of what was actually said, according to lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family parte civile in the murder case.

“Certain sections of the transcript that are marked as ‘inaudible’ were clearly audible. Other parts were just missing – entire exchanges,” Dr Azzopardi said.

The recordings, of conversations between Mr Theuma and the man accused of commissioning the murder, business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, have shed new light on the plot to assassinate the journalist.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who is presiding over the compilation of evidence against Mr Fenech, has ordered that the recordings be listened to again by experts and fresh transcripts be drafted.

The transcriber is to be supervised and have the work cross-checked, the court ordered.

Transcripts drafted by the team of police investigators probing the murder, led by Inspector Keith Arnaud, are far more detailed and accurate than those carried out by the courts.

The tapes were discovered at Mr Theuma’s home on the outskirts of Żurrieq when he was arrested last November.

Times of Malta has been releasing the transcripts following court proceedings.

In the following extract, Mr Theuma is ostensibly imploring Mr Fenech to get then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri to pressure the judge to grant bail for Alfred and George Degiorgio as well as Vince Muscat (the three alleged triggermen).

Unless otherwise specified, it is difficult to establish the context of the conversation as well as the identity of the person referred.

The following is an extract of the last transcript played in court:

Melvin Theuma: (Gratuitous swearing), let me tell you something Yorgen, and I’m not (swearing) joking, it’s not my belongings, my taxis or my apartment, or my (swearing), but the only thing I consider is my son.

Yorgen Fenech: Melvin, remember, I thought about it today, the first time – no not the first time… the second time we spoke, at that place…

Theuma: Yeah, I know.

Fenech: I told you to do what needs to be done, but take my advice…

Theuma: You told me ‘don’t forget you have a son’.

Fenech: I told you to keep him in mind.

Theuma: Yeah, you had said that. I just want you to fix that thing with Keith.

Fenech: Let me tell you the truth, because I can tell you. To me he doesn’t have the power…if you ask me. I’ve told you this already. And he told me. He told me: ‘(Swearing) I did mine.’ And I told him ‘I know, (swearing) you talked.’ And he said: ‘That’s not what I told him’ He told me: ‘I told him because... (inaudible)… Did you give him the bail money?’ Yes, I told him I’ll give it to him. He said: Well then I won’t give it to them. I told him:… (Swearing) Keith…. (inaudible).

Theuma: So can’t he just think about it a bit?

Fenech: Do you think he’s not thinking?

Theuma: Ok then, ok, then.

Fenech: I’m not justifying (it). Do you think I won’t tell him? Yesterday I was feeling sick and I called him and spoke to him on the phone. I told him (gratuitous swearing) – and he told me: ‘Yorgen, I sent that guy over – that’s the story now. The real story now – and I spent a night awake.’ And… he was texting me at three in the morning, ‘Did he speak to you?’ – No. ‘Let me call (former police deputy commissioner Silvio) Valletta, let me see. Even I am scared now’.

And then I said they went and did some... (swearing), blew up his wife or did something to you.