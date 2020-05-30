A magisterial inquiry into whether the prime minister, the brigadier, and the crew of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat were responsible for the deaths of at least five migrants at sea has cleared them of homicide.

The government published the 420-page inquiry on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement accompanying the inquiry, the government said the magistrate had concluded that the allegations were not based on proof.

No documentary evidence or testimony backed up the claims against Abela, the Brigadier Jeffery Curmi, or the P52 crew, the inquiry reads.

The government also said the inquiry had concluded that Malta had met its international obligations.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta reported that the “lengthy” document had been finished and was to be handed to the office of the Attorney General for examination on Wednesday.

Where did this all begin?

The inquiry, led by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, was triggered back in April after civil society NGO Repubblika filed police complaints about two separate incidents at sea.

They filed complaints against the army and prime minister of having been responsible for the death of migrants at sea in an incident over Easter weekend.

A second complaint concerned the alleged intentional sabotage of a rubber boat carrying asylum seekers by the crew of the P52 patrol boat.

In its statement, the OPM said that the inquiry found that there were a number of points that contrasted sharply with reports by Repubbika, Avvenire, The New York Times, and The Guardian, in particular details based on tweets and press releases issued by NGO Alarm Phone.

The NGO that regularly announces the presence of migrant boats in the Mediterranean had claimed that migrants had been attacked at sea by Maltese personnel.

“The 70 people in distress near Malta called us moments ago and said: We have an emergency here. Malta military came and cut cable of motor. Water is in the boat. Malta military said ‘I leave you to die in the water. Nobody will come to Malta’,” the NGO tweeted.

However, fresh evidence submitted to the magistrate by Republikka once the inquiry had already started appeared to contradict the claims.

Repubblika's complaints had been filed on the NGO's behalf by its four lawyers, among them PN MP Jason Azzopardi. The other lawyers were Andrew Borg Cardona, Joe Ellis and Paul Borg Olivier.

What else did the inquiry find?

In its statement, the OPM said that Repubblika had not requested any clarification from it before filing their complaints with the police.

The crew of the P52 were not even on rescue duty on the days indicated by Repubblika in their complaint, the government said.

The government statement said the inquiry concluded that there ought to be clear protocol on how rescued migrants are relocated to other EU member states.

The OPM said that the inquiry concluded that the Police Commissioner ought to continue investigating international human trafficking, in collaboration with overseas partners.

The government said that the inquiry had concluded that there was a need for more investigations to identify who was organising clandestine trips across the sea.