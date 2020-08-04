Ireland has removed Malta from its “safe travel” green list.

The Irish government announced on Tuesday that anyone travelling from Malta will have to quarantine for a fortnight.

The move comes after Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia also placed restrictions on Malta arrivals.

Ireland's decision also applies to Cyprus, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

The country decided that the planned August 10 reopening of pubs, hotel bars and nightclubs will not go ahead.

Malta currently has 229 active cases including 91 migrants brought to Malta after being rescued at sea in the past days.