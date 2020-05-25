The police must request a European arrest warrant for Konrad Mizzi before Brexit arrangements kick in, as these could allow the MP to remain in the UK, an NGO has said.

Repubblika expressed concern on Monday about "some form of agreement" between the former health minister and "whoever is protecting him" to postpone his arrest.

Mizzi is facing a magisterial inquiry called by Repubblika over his involvement in the hospital deal, which saw the running of three hospitals transferred to a shell company backed by investors with no prior healthcare experience.

Back in April a source told Times of Malta that Mizzi has justified his repeated absence from parliament since mid-March by presenting a medical certificate from a UK doctor, certifying him as unfit to travel.

The medical certificate covers missed parliament sessions from March 13 onwards. Although Malta’s airspace was closed at midnight on March 21, Air Malta has continued to operate repatriation flights from the UK throughout April.

In a statement on Monday, Repubblika said that Mizzi has been escaping justice since early 2016 when it was first revealed that he had a company in Panama.

"If the government is serious about improving Malta’s reputation, it has to show evidence that it is not guaranteeing impunity for Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others like Joseph Muscat, who still have to answer for their actions," it added."

Mizzi was not exonerated from answering for his actions simply because he resigned as minister. He is accused of abuse of power, corruption, bribery and money laundering and justice needs to be done in his regard, Repubblika said.