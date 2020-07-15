PN reform chief Louis Galea on Wednesday told Adrian Delia it was time to respect the party's paid-up members and start the process for a new leader.

Early on Wednesday, Delia lost a vote of confidence within the party's executive, just a few days after losing a vote of confidence within the parliamentary group.

Delia is, however, insisting on staying put, saying it is the party's paid-up members who elected him leader.

In his statement, Galea, a party stalwart, said he joins the appeal of former prime minister and party leader Lawrence Gonzi and others and fully supports any proposal which can resolve the crisis the party is currently in through a fair election for a new party leader.

Malta, he said, needs and deserves a credible opposition with a new leader as soon as possible.

"I am afraid that unless there is new leadership capable of bringing together the rainbow of opinions the PN always had and inspire confidence in the people and work for their aspirations, this foundation (laid by the party's new statue) will not be translated in the good the party aims for and which it has the potential to achieve."

He said it is completely wrong and mistaken for Delia to say that a vote by the parliamentary group and the executive committee is of no consequence.

"The votes of MPs, elected by thousands of people, and of the members of the executive committee, elected by the party's paid-up members, are not against the interests of the party but a free and democratic expression on what is best for the party to embark on the road to success," Galea said.

The PN headquarters in Pieta.

'Party losing support in consistent manner'

Galea said he knows of no democratic country where a political leader loses the support of the majority of his MPs and the party’s executive committee and does not take the obvious and honourable road and prepare for a change in leadership.

"I also know of no serious party in a democratic country which during three years of administration loses the people’s support and confidence in such a strong and consistent manner as is happening in the PN and does not take the necessary action to change its leadership."

This, Galea said, is happening while so many Maltese are ready to join the PN because of the corruption within the Labour Party and the abuses involving its most senior politicians.

Three years ago, the majority of PN paid-up members chose Delia as their leader based on his promise that he will implement a ‘new way’ of doing politics and regain the people's confidence which the party was losing.

But after three years, paid-up members did not see this promise implemented. On the contrary, they saw the party going through a haemorrhage of support and confidence.

The controversy which dominated Delia’s leadership is public and documented in the media of the past three years.

Like everyone, Delia has his merits. But it is a fact that these are not enough to overcome the other factors hindering the party from acquiring the necessary credibility and unite in an effective manner to acquire the popular support it should be enjoying considering all that the country is going through under a Labour government.

The parliamentary group and the executive committee saw and clearly understood this reality and took the steps they thought necessary.

Party statute builds party on representative democracy

The party’s new statute confirms that the final choice for leader should be left in the hands of the party’s paid-up members. But the statute always considered a serious balance at how all party levels - from the members to the leader, can feel that the party is built on representative democracy.

While paid-up members vote for the leader, the leader is subject to accountability towards the party’s organs - the sectional committees, the parliamentary group, the administrative council, the executive committee and the general council.

The duty of paid-up members to elect a leader is not superior to the duties and functions of these organs.

No one would ever think that if a government loses a vote of confidence in parliament it would say such a vote is without consequence because it was put in government by the people and not MPs.

Party members choose to abide by discipline of its organs

When an individual chooses to become a party member, he or she chooses to follow the principles, statute and discipline of that party and work within that party under the discipline of its organs, Galea said.

The party statute does not trust the administration, direction and disciplinary function to members but to the executive committee and the council general.

Article 44 of the statute says it is the executive committee which should decide the party’s policy subject to the direction of the general council. It tasks these with taking the decisions necessary for the party’s coordinated administration and direction and for the implementation of the party’s policy and principles.

"So how can anyone say that the vote of the majority of the executive committee or of MPs does not count for anything," Galea asked.

He added that Delia "has the duty" to "stop abusing" the loyalty of paid-up members and direct them according to the direction being given by the executive committee for the good of the party.





