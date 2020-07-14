The Nationalist Party's executive committee is meeting on Tuesday evening amid a leadership crisis and an ongoing rift between MPs and party leader Adrian Delia.

The meeting of the roughly 80 members who form part of the PN executive was called by Delia himself, after president George Vella decided he could not constitutionally replace Delia as opposition leader.

Members are likely to spend most of the meeting discussing the party's future, with talk also being mooted of disciplinary action against MPs who moved to force Delia out.

The executive committee is the PN's political body and is the organ responsible for deciding on the party's political direction, its electoral candidates and decisions on disciplinary sanctions concerning party members.

Internal tensions and reshuffle plans

Delia lost a vote of confidence among his parliamentary group last week, with 19 votes against him and 11 in his favour. But Delia refused to back down, insisting that he had been elected party leader by paid-up party members, not MPs.

Adrian Delia has said he has no intention of stepping down, despite a majority of his MPs no longer trusting him. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The faction opposing Delia has nominated MP Therese Comodini Cachia to take his place as opposition leader but President George Vella on Monday said that he would not be replacing Delia in that role.

On Monday, Delia pledged to take immediate action, making changes to his shadow cabinet, and even singling out four MPs - Comodini Cachia, David Thake, Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg - saying he could never have confidence in them.

The four have been the only MPs to publicly admit they were among the 19 who voted against Delia in last week's secret vote of confidence.

Delia has since indicated that he wants rebel MPs punished. But he is also facing internal pressure to pave the way for an open leadership race to resolve the party dispute once and for all.

Earlier on Tuesday, former prime minister and PN leader Lawrence Gonzi weighed in, telling Times of Malta he is against punishing rebel MPs and backing calls for an “open and fair” leadership contest.

As a former PN leader, Gonzi will be among those attending Tuesday evening's meeting.

Former party leader Lawrence Gonzi arrives for Tuesday's meeting. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

And while Comodini Cachia has accepted her fellow MPs' decision to take over as opposition leader in Delia's place, she told Times of Malta ahead of the meeting she has no intention of splitting the party.

"We didn't start this to split the party," she said.

The PN meeting is scheduled to begin at 7pm and is expected to continue until late into the night.