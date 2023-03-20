Friends of Jean Paul Sofia have put up a banner in Msida calling for justice for the 20-year-old who was killed in a building collapse on a Corradino construction site.

The banner, reading #JusticeForJeanPaulSofia was hung overnight close to the skatepark in Msida, with the youth's friends joining the call for a public inquiry into his death.

"An inquiry is essential to understand why Jean Paul Sofia's life - a healthy one full of love - was brutally ended on December 3 at a Corradino construction site," the authors behind the banner said on Facebook early on Monday.

Times of Malta revealed how the government land on which the private factory was being built is leased to an alleged human trafficker, Kurt Buhagiar.

Last week, the Opposition tabled a parliamentary motion urging the government to launch a public inquiry into the collapse. Sofia's parents, meanwhile, wrote an open letter in which they blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.

On Wednesday, Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici, went straight to MPs calling on them to support her call for a public inquiry into the incident.

Then, on Thursday, PN MEP Casa wrote to the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights calling for scrutiny of the government’s persistence against launching an independent public inquiry.

Addressing PN radio listeners on Sunday, Bernard Grech accused Robert Abela of having "something to hide" over his dismissal of calls for a public inquiry.