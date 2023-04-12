The mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia wants MPs to enact legislation that would automatically trigger a public inquiry following every workplace death.

Isabelle Bonnici, who is still fighting to persuade the government to launch a public inquiry into her own son's death last December, told Times of Malta that no parent who lost their child to an occupational accident should have to fight for justice while they grieve and reel from the tragedy.

The state should have laws in place that would automatically trigger a public, transparent investigation to determine what went wrong and rapidly recommend new practices to avoid other tragedies, she said, adding that very little seems to have changed following Miriam Pace's and her son's death.

"I don't want any parent to go through what I'm going through right now," she said.

"I've said this and I'll say it again - this is not a question of partisan politics. It's not a question of blue and red, because when people die, it's black for everyone."

Bonnici spoke to Times of Malta at a small event in Mosta on Wednesday, during which she was gifted a painting by artist Anthony Xuereb portraying the tomb of Jesus on the ground floor of the Corradino construction site where her son died.

The painting symbolises how construction workers are sometimes being made to build their tombs without knowing.

Bonnici has been calling for a public inquiry since her 20-year-old son Jean Paul Sofia died, buried under the rubble of a timber factory that was being built in Corradino on December 3.

But the Prime Minister has so far been reluctant to hold a public inquiry, arguing there are several ongoing investigations, including a magisterial inquiry, and that institutions must be left "to work in serenity".

A magisterial inquiry is generally carried out to understand who was criminally responsible for an incident. The magistrate establishes who is to blame and advises the police and the attorney general to charge the responsible people in court.

A public inquiry, on the other hand, does not apportion blame. Rather, it is usually carried out by a retired judge who is tasked with understanding what went wrong and make recommendations on the introduction of new laws and regulations to avoid similar tragedies. It also points out how institutions and public officials should act to avoid similar tragedies.

Magisterial inquiries are never published, whereas public inquiries are published at the responsible minister's discretion.

Corradino building resting on Jesus' tomb

Anthony Xuereb's painting had been exhibited along with other Good Friday artifacts at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta over the past week. Following the end of the exhibition, Xuereb gifted the painting to Bonnici, to aid her fight for justice.

The painting shows the image of the open tomb of the risen Christ tucked inside the ground floor of the partially collapsed Corradino construction site. Xuereb said it is a powerful representation of how these construction sites are becoming some workers' tombs, but told Bonnici that the tomb is open, because just like the risen Christ, her son is now also in heaven.

Sofia was found dead, buried beneath the rubble following a 14-hour search that ended at 2am. Photo: Malta Police.

He said the painting is not intended as a political statement, but he could not help not producing it, because for decades before he retired he worked in health and safety himself, and he was deeply touched by Sofia's tragedy.

"I would walk around people who came to see the painting during the exhibition and I would listen to them contemplating on how devastating it must be for Jean Paul's mother to have lost her child in such a tragic way," he said.

"I would hear them say that she is truly the representation of the modern lady of sorrows."

Joe Bartolo, president of the association promoting local Mosta talent (Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti) said the Razzett tal-Markiż houses exhibitions like this one frequently and has been the cradle of local talent for more than two decades, offering the opportunity to artists and performers to showcase their work.

Nobody charged yet

The Corradino industrial estate construction site where Sofia was killed on December 3 was being developed into a timber factory. Sofia was found dead, buried beneath the rubble following a 14-hour search that ended at 2am.

Five workers were rescued from the rubble, three of them seriously injured.

The police have, so far, not charged anyone with a crime in connection with the collapse.