The grieving mother of Jean Paul Sofia was in front of parliament on Monday urging MPs to call a public inquiry into the death of her son.

Sofia, 20, died when a large building in Corradino which was under construction collapsed during roofing works in December.

Monday marked the reconvening of parliament after the Easter recess.

Jean Paul Sofia's mother approached MPs calling for a public inquiry into the death of her son at a construction site accident.

As MPs were about to enter the building Isabelle Bonnici handed them a letter pleading for the inquiry and a memorial card of her son.

"You have the choice, but also a duty, not to allow my son (and others) to die in vain," the letter read.

Request for urgent debate rejected

On Monday, at the end of Question Time, Opposition leader Bernard Grech referred to the mother's pleas and requested an urgent debate on the issue. Speaker Anglu Farrugia suspended the sitting to consider a ruling. The sitting was reconvened just after 6pm, more an hour and a half after the request was made. The request was rejected.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has so far resisted calls for an inquiry, saying the magistrate who is conducting an inquiry has the power to explore all avenues including any leads of corruption or government shortcomings.

Last week he wrote to the Chief Justice calling for the magisterial inquiry to be speeded up.

Most Labour MPs were tight lipped when approached by the grieving mother. Labour MP Randolph De Battista reiterated the PM's position.

Jean Paul Sofia's mother hands a letter to Labour MP Randolph DeBattista.

"The inquiring magistrate has all the power and that's why we (the government) are pushing for the inquiry to be concluded as soon as possible" he said.

But Bonnici replied saying this was not good enough.

"I want a public inquiry," she said. "I don't know why it isn't happening".