Criminal lawyer Joe Giglio has closed the door on the suggestion that he could be co-opted to Parliament to take up the seat vacated by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Dr Giglio, who recently announced that he would be venturing into politics within the Nationalist Party, said co-option would be "unjust" on the candidates who contested Dr Busuttil's district in the last general election, and who can now contest a casual election take up his seat.

"My involvement in the Nationalist Party is still at its beginning. There is still a lot for me to learn, and I will taking it step by step," Dr Giglio said on Saturday.

"My success in my profession is the result of a lot of work over the years, and in the same way, any success I may achieve in my political life will be the result of hard work. I have no interest in shortcuts.

"I look forward to continuing to meet party activists, whose experiences and opinions will help me better understand the party structures and shape my thoughts about the future."

Former PN leader Dr Busuttil will resign from Parliament after he was appointed secretary general of the centre-right European People’s Party.

PN broadcaster and commentator David Thake and former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea are among the front-runners to replace him should they choose to contest. Candidates in casual elections are elected on the basis of vote preferences they would have inherited from a resigning MP.

Dr Giglio could not run in such a contest as he was not a candidate in the 2017 general election, and co-option would only be possible for the party if no candidates put themselves forward.

The criminal lawyer told Times of Malta he was "seriously considering" contesting the general election, when asked about rumours linking him to a potential PN leadership bid.