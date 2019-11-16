Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Saturday urged people to attend a protest march against the “most corrupt government Malta has ever seen”.

Speaking on the Nationalist Party’s Net Radio, Dr Delia said the demonstration against corruption being organised by civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice on Saturday evening was an opportunity for the public to express its disapproval of the way the country was being run.

On Thursday, the PN said that a meeting of its administrative committee had agreed to back the protest.



People will march down Valletta on Saturday evening in a demonstration that will symbolically tie a monthly vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to outrage at the continued impunity of public officials.

Dr Delia said that when the PN believes in an issue being raised by a civil society group, even if it did not agree with everything that group said, it would still support it.

Dr Delia said the PN’s parliamentary group had been called in for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the challenges that lay ahead for the party.

Chief among Dr Delia’s concerns during the brief radio interview, however, were the allegations of corruption levelled at the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

On Tuesday Mr Schembri, dropped a defamation suit he had filed against the former PN leader after he had been ordered by a magistrate to testify under oath about claims regarding 17 Black.

Dr Delia told Net FM that this was as good as an admission of guilt on Mr Schembri’s part.

As far as the PN leader was concerned it is not only clear that Mr Schembri has to go, but that he has now become an anchor around the neck of the prime minister and the entire government.