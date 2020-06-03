Alleged drug lord Jordan Azzopardi was back in court on Wednesday as the compilation of evidence resumed, with a succession of witnesses summoned to take the stand.

The 29-year-old, who has been under preventive custody since his arrest in March 2019, is facing prosecution over charges ranging from drug trafficking and aggravated possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to criminal conspiracy and circulation of fake cash.

He is also accused of money-laundering, defrauding three shops in San Ġwann and Sliema, having an unlicensed weapon, threatening and injuring a third party and breaching bail.

His 31-year-old girlfriend and mother of five, whose name has been banned from publication from the start of the proceedings and who is currently out on bail, took her place alongside Azzopardi as separate proceedings also continued in her regard.

She is currently pleading not guilty to criminal conspiracy, fraudulently circulating fake cash and defrauding three stores.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a court-appointed pharmacological expert reported that the substance discovered at Wardija and handed over to him by investigators for analysis, contained traces of cocaine, whereas that found at Madliena contained 5 grams of cannabis.

Other experts summoned included a fingerprint expert who presented an updated report, and a DNA specialist.

Various bank representatives confirmed that there were no accounts or funds deposited in the name of Jordan Azzopardi.

As the hearing reached an end, the Court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, sent the records of the case back to the Attorney General’s Office.

The case continues in July.

At today’s sitting, the accused’s defence team, formerly consisting of Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, was joined by lawyer Joe Giglio.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca, Justine Grech and Nicholas Vella prosecuted.