Joseph Muscat returns to parliament on Tuesday for a second grilling by MPs probing the Electrogas power station deal that served as his government's flagship project.

Muscat first appeared before the Public Accounts Committee last week and spent roughly half the two-hour session giving an opening statement.

He used that time to defend the rationale behind the project, insist that he never discussed the Electrogas bid until after the tender was adjudicated and claim that the National Audit Office had only uncovered minor "administrative" shortcomings.

Muscat's second PAC grilling is likely to see the former prime minister face more questions from MPs sitting on the committee. The session is scheduled to run between 2pm and 4pm.

Konrad Mizzi's 'obvious' Nexia link

3.34pm Muscat confirms that while he knew Keith Schembri made use of Nexia BT, he only learnt of Konrad Mizzi’s involvement with the firm after it became publicly known.

Carabott cites Schembri’s testimony – Schembri said it was “obvious” that Mizzi would use the firm, because both he and Muscat used the firm. Why would it be “obvious”, he asks Muscat.

Muscat keeps it vague. “You should ask him. All they did was file my income tax returns,” he replies.

Meeting Tonna

3.28pm Muscat says he was introduced to Tonna by someone who was "not in politics" in the early 2000s. He never had a relationship with Tonna’s colleague Karl Cini, he says.

Brian Tonna filed Joseph Muscat's income tax returns

3.24pm Muscat denies that Nexia BT served as his auditors when he was an MEP – something Keith Schembri said during his PAC testimony. He says that he used Tonna’s company to file his income tax returns during the 2004-2008 period.

Muscat pushes back against the suggestion that Nexia BT had a conflict of interest “just because they filed my income tax returns 10-15 years before.”

A glitzy political show?

3.15pm Carabott cites an email by Electrogas comms director Catherine Halpin in which she said that a glitzy €100,000 public event to open the new power station was a purely political show.

Muscat says he disagrees with that assessment.

Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Fredrick Azzopardi at the glitzy event. Photo: DOI

Committee meeting at OPM

3.13pm Carabott asks about attending evaluation meetings. Muscat says he never attended any. Nor can he say why Keith Schembri attended two meetings, or why one of the committee meetings was held at Castille (the Office of the Prime Minister).

Muscat says Konrad Mizzi had informed him that Electrogas won the project tender.

Who assumed the risk?

3.10pm Graham Bencini wants to know how, in Muscat’s view, Enemalta shifted risk onto the consortium. After all, the the take-or-pay requirement on the quantity of gas supply had increased from 65% to 85%.

Muscat cites the decision to package the provision of gas in the tender document and the benefits of economies of scale. And while the requirement rose to 85%, Enemalta was buying less gas overall and could sell excess on the open market.

Spamming Facebook

3.04pm The Muscat social media blitzkrieg is back: whoever is managing his Facebook account is churning out posts with snippets of the PM’s testimony. They’re being lapped up, with overwhelming messages of support from his followers.

Whip takes a crack

3.02pm Government whip Andy Ellul tosses Muscat a softball. The former PM gladly catches it.

In the coming years, the government will increasingly issue tenders on a public-private partnership basis, Muscat predicts. But at the moment, it still does not have the capacity to fully go down that route.

Brian Tonna and Muscat's 20/20 hindsight

2.58pm Robert Cutajar steers the discussion back to Brian Tonna. Did Tonna’s nomination to the committee not raise a red flag in Muscat’s eyes, given his relationship to Mizzi?

Muscat: "With the benefit of hindsight, you might be right. In terms of competence, I don’t think anyone could object to Mr Tonna. Your question concerns his relationship [with Mizzi]."

Brian Tonna, who opened an offshore company for Konrad Mizzi, was nominated to the Electrogas evaluation committee by the minister. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Why did tender include supply of gas?

2.55pm The NAO raised a valid question in asking why the supply of gas was included in the tender document rather than tackled separately, Muscat concedes.

He says that decision was taken because Enemalta was in a precarious financial situation and therefore wanted the winning consortium to assume that risk.

Muscat and Enemalta's board

2.52pm Muscat is asked if he suggested people to sit on Enemalta’s board. He says he did, but he does not remember the names precisely.

He does, however, recall Lara Boffa, noting that she voted against the Electrogas deal.

Mizzi's push for Brian Tonna

2.47pm Carabott cites former Enemalta chairperson Louis Giordimaina, who told the PAC that Konrad Mizzi’s ministry had wanted Brian Tonna on the project’s evaluation committee.

Muscat again reiterates that he had no role in appointing committee members, which were, he believes, selected by Enemalta and the ministry.

Tonna was "one of 30 people, he certainly couldn't have changed the outcome", he says. "Every ministry, in every government, can propose names for evaluation committees. Names do not emerge from thin air. What is important is that people nominated are competent."

A Cachia Caruana comparison

2.44pm Carabott cites from the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which concluded that Keith Schembri had a “free hand” to act within the top echelons of government and that a small clique held disproportionate power.

Muscat reiterates his “reservations” about that inquiry’s conclusions and then implies that a small clique controlling government is better than the PN equivalent, “when one man, Richard Cachia Caruana, decided everything.”

“I bow my head to its conclusions,” he says of the public inquiry, “but that does not mean I agree with its conclusions.”

Muscat denies influencing tender document

2.41pm Muscat says he did not have access to the tender document before it was issued. He also denies having recommended anyone to sit on the project’s RFP evaluation committee or having any sway in who won the tender.

Replying to a direct question, he also says he does not think Keith Schembri or Konrad Mizzi had any influence in who won the tender.

A heated moment

2.36pm Muscat’s PA Mark Farrugia scribbles a note for his boss. That prompts a reprimand from PAC chairman Darren Carabott, who says only the witness who is under oath can provide information.

Muscat pushes back and asks the chairman to cite which standing order states that.

“I am the one taking responsibility for what I say. There’s nothing wrong if my assistant reminds me of something that slips my mind.”

The temperature is rising in the room, and Muscat is getting heated.

“Dozens of witnesses appeared with lawyers, some had lawyers who answered questions on their behalf. And you’re objecting to this? You’re clutching at straws,” the former PM tells Carabott.

'Labour was never asked for a copy of MOU'

2.32pm Muscat says he has no reason to doubt the NAO’s version of events.

“I said that the consortium which approached the Labour Party may have presented a copy of the agreement to the NAO,” Muscat says. “The Labour Party was never asked to present this agreement [to the NAO].”

New Energy World also cited the MOU when it appealed a decision to eliminate it from contention for the power station project, he adds.

With regard to EC consultation concerning Gasol, that definitely happened, Muscat says, and the “competent authorities” should be able to provide more information about that.

NAO left in the dark about New Energy World MOU

2.23pm The committee also asked the NAO another question: does it have a copy of the pre-2013 MOU that the Labour Party signed with New Energy World?

The NAO says it does not.

Last week, Muscat said that he believed the NAO had seen the pre-electoral MOU. Labour members of the PAC also voted down an attempt to ask Muscat to present that agreement to the committee.

NAO has no documents about Gasol exit consultation

2.21pm PAC chairman Darren Carabott says he has received an email from the Auditor General, in response to a committee question.

The committee asked the NAO for information about consultation between the government and European Commission concerning Gasol’s exit from the Electrogas consortium.

Muscat said last week that the EC was consulted extensively about Gasol’s exit and that there was a paper trail to confirm that.

But if there was any correspondence between the two, the NAO was never informed of it: the auditor general says his office has no such records.

PAC housekeeping

2.15pm PAC members are going through the motions at this stage, discussing emails the committee has sent out for more information concerning points of testimony made in previous weeks.

Muscat is still not in the room.

Hearing to begin

2.11pm After a short prayer, the PAC session can begin.

Where did it all begin?

2.07pm While we wait for the hearing to begin, it’s worth recalling where it all started: with an NAO report released in November 2018 which found, among other things:

That the Electrogas bid did not comply with the project tender’s minimum requirements in “multiple instances”

That a €360 million guarantee the government issued in Electrogas’ favour was “irregular” and exposed taxpayers to “significant risk”

That a security of supply deal that bound the government to purchase a minimum amount of energy from the Electrogas deal transferred all business risk to Enemalta and the government (that’s you and me).

It took a further two years before the NAO report ended up on the PAC agenda. The committee began discussing the report and questioning witnesses in December 2020. We’re now two-and-a-half years into that process.

Muscat in parliament

1.53pm Muscat is in parliament - our videographer Jonathan Borg caught him as he entered the building.

Muscat enters parliament on Tuesday. Video: Jonathan Borg

Welcome

