Former prime minister Joseph Muscat returns to parliament on Tuesday to give evidence before a committee investigating a controversial power station deal.

The Public Accounts Committee is probing the awarding of the contract to the Electrogas consortium of businesses, led by Yorgen Fenech who has since been charged in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It was the ex-Labour leader’s flagship project, announced ahead of the 2013 election that swept him to power and he was prime minister when the deal was signed two years later.

However, the National Audit Office found that the Electrogas bid to build the power station did not comply with the minimum requirements to win the contract on “multiple instances”.

Other members of Muscat’s cabinet, including former finance minister Edward Scicluna, have insisted they were not involved in decision-making on the deal.

Muscat is the most high-profile in a long list of witnesses including Fenech, ex-energy minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri. The latter pair are both subject to a US travel ban due to their involvement in the "corrupt scheme" leading to the contract.

LIVE BLOG

Muscat's running commentary

2.18pm Joseph Muscat is testifying before the PAC - but whoever runs his Facebook account is also keeping busy.

While the former PM gives his initial presentation to MPs, his Facebook profile is posting snippets - in Maltese - summarising what he saying.

Where did the idea of a gas-fired power plant come from?

2.12pm Muscat begins his statement, and he does it by reiterating what his former Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi told the PAC – that the intention behind the project was to reduce energy tariffs for consumers while switching to a less polluting source than heavy fuel oil.

Muscat takes an oath

2.08pm Muscat takes a seat in the committee room. He's accompanied by his lawyer Mark Farrugia.

The former PM takes an oath and then asks to make a statement before he begins. It will take around 20 minutes, he says.

PAC chairman Darren Carabott gives him the go-ahead.

What other key witnesses have said

1.59pm Muscat is the latest in a string of high-profile individuals to give evidence to the PAC on the Electrogas deal.

The most recent of those was Yorgen Fenech, the Electrogas shareholder who is currently facing charges over Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

In the event, it was little more than a day out of jail for Fenech: he did not utter a word during his appearance, with his lawyers successfully petitioning to have his testimony postponed until his criminal cases are concluded.

There have been many other witnesses over the years, from Konrad Mizzi to Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna and Edward Scicluna.

Not sure who said what? Here’s a summary of some of the PAC probe’s key witnesses and points of testimony.

Welcome

1.55pm Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog. Joseph Muscat is due to appear before the Public Accounts Committee at 2pm, to give evidence about the Electrogas deal.