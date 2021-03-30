Prime Minister Robert Abela rebuffed questions on his predecessor Joseph Muscat and his ties to Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, saying the former Labour leader was "no longer part of government".

On Monday, a consortium of journalists, including Times of Malta, revealed that the China energy negotiator in Enemalta deals is behind Macbridge - a once-secret company suspected of being set up to pay kickbacks to former OPM chief of staff Schembri and former minister Mizzi.

Asked by Times of Malta whether he believed Muscat had no knowledge of what the two men closest to him were up to, Abela gave a one-line reply: "Joseph Muscat is no longer part of government".

"Anyone who is involved in any wrongdoing in any project will pay before the country’s institutions which are showing, without a doubt, that they are working effectively," Abela said.

He went on to sing the praises of the Labour Party and the "movement" built in recent years, saying he is "very proud" of the party he leads.

Since becoming leader, Abela said, he "never protected" Mizzi or Schembri and his actions and decisions have been "clear".

"I have nothing to be ashamed of and I am proud of the movement that brought about so much positive change," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abela called on the police commissioner to investigate the findings about Macbridge and the links to the Chinese negotiator in the power station deal.