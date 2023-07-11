Joseph Muscat returns to parliament’s Public Accounts Committee this afternoon, to answer questions about the Electrogas power station deal that was his government’s flagship project.

It is the third time that Muscat is appearing before the committee, which is taking a closer look at a National Audit Office report into the Electrogas deal.

Muscat resigned as prime minister in January 2020 amid national protests sparked by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech – a friend of Muscat’s and a shareholder in the Electrogas project – in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Gasol's exit and Enemalta's advice

2.38pm Carabott cites the NAO report, which says Gasol’s exit from the consortium constituted a breach of contractual obligations.

Muscat says Enemalta’s legal advice was different and that . Carabott asks for a copy of that advice. “You’d have to ask Enemalta,” Muscat replies.

He then clarifies to say he does not know if Enemalta has any written advice to that effect. "It's what I was told," he says.

Electrogas and Gasol

2.33pm "I met the Electrogas consortium after it was granted the deal," Muscat says. "It was not a formal meeting."

He cannot specify exactly when the meeting took place, limiting himself to saying it was ‘after’ they won the tender.

Muscat is asked about Gasol's exit from the Electrogas consortium (due to financial troubles). He says he was not involved in the matter and learnt when the news became public.

Answering a question from Robert Cutajar, he says the Gasol issue was never discussed at cabinet level.

'Please teach us, Mr Chairman'

2.28pm Muscat is again contesting the questions being asked, arguing that the PAC’s remit is restricted to probing the NAO report.

Carabott says the witness is free to decide which questions he wishes to answer – and that sparks bickering between himself and government MP Clayton Bartolo.

Carabott repeats the question - when did Muscat first meet the Electrogas consortium?

Before the witness can reply, government MP Glenn Bedingfield sarcastically interjects to ask Carabott to explain how the question refers to spending on the project. "Please teach us, Mr Chairman," he says.

Lara Boffa and her vote

2.25pm Muscat says he never – to this day – discussed Lara Boffa’s decision to vote against the Electrogas bid.

He says he knows her socially but never spoke about that with her.

Boffa was the only member of the Enemalta board to vote against the Electrogas bid.

Konrad Mizzi came recommended

2.24pm We’re off to a prickly start – Muscat tells Carabott that his first question – ‘what made Konrad Mizzi the most competent person to lead the energy project?’ – falls outside the PAC’s remit. The PAC is not tasked with probing policy decisions, he says.

“But I will answer the question anyway,” Muscat says.

He says Mizzi came highly recommended, was a Big Four employee in London and people spoke highly of his project management skills.

Muscat takes a seat

2.20pm Joseph Muscat takes a seat. He's accompanied, as in previous hearings, by his assistant Mark Farrugia.

Who pushed for an FSU?

2.16pm Two weeks ago, the PAC resolved to ask Enemalta who recommended that the Electrogas power station implement a Floating Storage Unit.

The answer: nobody knows.

Enemalta engineer Ryan Fava wrote to the PAC, telling it that the decision “cannot be attributed to any single person”. He also noted that he was not an Enemalta employee at the time.

The FSU at Delimara. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Watch Anġlu Farrugia erupt

2.12pm Parliament’s PAC has not yet started, but if you’re thirsting for parliamentary drama, you could do worse than watch Speaker Anġlu Farrugia angrily order Karol Aquilina out of the House yesterday.

Muscat in parliament

2pm The PAC will be in session any minute now - Muscat, sporting a light blue tie and dark suit, entered parliament building just over five minutes ago.

Joseph Muscat enters parliament on Tuesday. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Who's on the PAC?

1.56pm Seven MPs sit on the Public Accounts Committee, with the government getting four members and the Opposition three. The latter, however, gets to select a committee chair.

Opposition members: Darren Carabott (committee chair), David Agius (replaced by Robert Cutajar) and Graham Bencini.

Government members: Glenn Bedingfield, Clayton Bartolo, Andy Ellul and Alex Muscat.

Welcome

1.52pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates of Muscat’s testimony to the PAC.

It’s the PAC’s third go at questioning Muscat. Will we get the mild-mannered exchange we witnessed during his first appearance, or the more heated clash from two weeks ago?