Legal action in the wake of a major data leak involving the personal details and perceived political preferences of 337,384 people kicked off on Wednesday with the filing of a judicial protest by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and civil society group Repubblika.

The protest was filed against C-Planet IT Solutions Limited for alleged breach of data protection laws. The Labour Party was also notified.

The data was allegedly leaked from C-Planet IT Solutions and Times of Malta later reported that the data cache originated from the Labour Party. The party distanced itself from the case, saying its use of data complied by GDPR rules.

The Data Protection Commissioner has launched an investigation.

In the protest, the company was held responsible for moral and material damages suffered as a result of the data breach.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and Repubblika are planning to institute class action before the ourts and are inviting those people whose personal information was leaked to register their wish to join.