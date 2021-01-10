The tourism authority, tasked with inspecting restaurants, issued only 16 fines for breaches of COVID-19 mitigation measures throughout December, a figure that has concerned public health teams.

The number was supplied by the tourism ministry just as Malta on Saturday registered the highest number of new coronavirus cases, just three days after registering another record.

Health authorities said they fear the high numbers are likely a result of too many gatherings during the holidays with little respect to the measures announced.

Catering establishments have had to follow strict protocols to ensure that although open for business, they do not contribute to the spread of the virus.

Groups of more than 10 diners are not allowed while tables must be at a distance of three metres from each other.

According to a tourism ministry spokesperson, the Malta Tourism Authority issued the 16 fines in establishments that were not adhering to the three-metre rule.

The spokesperson did not say how many inspections were carried out in December.

But health sources who spoke to Times of Malta raised doubts over how many inspections were actually carried out, despite reports of overcrowding in some places and catering establishments ignoring the rules.

Issuing just 16 fines in all of December was “unbelievable”, one source said, especially since breaches in some places were even flagged on social media and other public platforms.

“Everyone was seeing this happening; how did the MTA miss this?” the source said.

As the number of new cases spiked after the festivities, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci both said they feared people had still gathered in with a number of others during the holidays, despite warnings not to do so.

The ‘privileged’ are getting away with it

Meanwhile, more claims have come from people who say their attempts to report law breakers have been in vain.

While some establishments in the Paceville area have taken all measures to follow all the protocols, others are blatantly flouting the rules, according to a resident who lives in the area.

Claude Sciberras described how after days of seeing establishments packed with people, some even spilling out onto the streets, he decided to call the police.

But this was all in vain as he was immediately redirected to the MTA.

“The first thing the police said was that they were busy. Then they said it was not their responsibility and that I should call the MTA. The number they gave me wasn’t even the right one,” Sciberras said.

After getting hold of MTA’s 24-hour helpline, the resident decided to try his luck though nobody picked up.

“It’s ridiculous. On one side you have people who are making an effort and investing money to follow the rules, while next door, another establishment is getting away with breaking the rules.

“Why do some people think they are above the law and why are they allowed to get away with that? Where are the authorities? The greed of the few is impacting us all,” the resident said.

On their part, the police said they are responsible for enforcing the mandatory use of face masks outdoors and the number of people in groups in public spaces.

A spokesperson said that throughout December, 255 fines were issued to those not wearing masks while a further 16 contraventions were handed out to people in groups of more than six.