Just nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, the lowest number since July 28.

The new cases were announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne during a news conference in the morning.

This is the 17th consecutive day that the number of new daily coronavirus cases remained below 50 and the first since July 28 that the number has fallen below 10.

The minister also said that there are currently 23 people in hospital and the number of active virus cases is now 260.

The country's vaccination drive continued with applications now open to people aged from 30 onwards. Hundreds of people were on Wednesday left waiting for hours for their vaccination appointments in a long queue snaking through the grounds of the University of Malta campus.

A record total of 7,008 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday, the minister said.