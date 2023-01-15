In this fishbowl of a country, some cases stay with you long after they’ve happened. When Sion Grech’s brutal murder took place, I was in my late teens. The internet was a whisper of what it is now and information was infinitely harder to come by. Anything that one could learn about any case could be gleaned from newspapers, the eight o’clock news and through word of mouth.

I remember going to a bar close to school with a friend so that he could buy cigarettes and hearing two men speak of the murder. Even though, at the time, I knew next to nothing about the trans community, I remember being both confused and disgusted that these two men kept referring to Sion in the masculine. To me, it made sense that someone presenting themselves as female should be considered as such. Even at the time, I wondered how long it would take for justice to be served and, last week, a mere 18 years later, I got my answer.

I won’t lie: I couldn’t believe it when I read the headline announcing that the trial was about to start. I wish someone had taken a video of me gulping in disbelief. All these years, I had honestly thought that, between one technological change and another, I had just missed the outcome of what was a horrific case. But, no, there it was in full technicolour and, a lifetime later, Sion would perhaps get justice.

It’s honestly incredible to even think about. What the hell was going on in the last 18 years? Sion’s parents have both passed away without seeing her murderers get what they deserve. Her mother has even been quoted as saying that her husband never recovered from the trauma.

Can you imagine not being able to get closure for your daughter’s death, day after day, year after year? The mental and psychological gymnastics that you need to do to get through the day?

How can we expect people to have faith in the justice system when it takes a lifetime to get justice? - Anna Marie Galea

How can we expect people to have faith in the justice system when it takes a lifetime to get justice? Where are the apologies? Where are the promises that this won’t happen again? How are the witnesses even meant to do their job effectively when such a long time has passed? All that lengthy periods of time do are open cases to possible abuse and tampering or loss of evidence. Regardless of how backed-up our courts are, there is simply no excuse.

I also want to take this opportunity to address newsrooms in general: while you may not think much of calling people by the name and gender they no longer identify with, this is very hurtful to the person in question and the trans community at large.

In the words someone once said to me years ago, you don’t need to understand something or have experienced it yourself to be able to be sensitive to it. It costs nothing to be kind and respectful and if you want more information about how to do things properly, any of our LGBTIQ+ NGOs will be more than happy to point you in the right direction.

Justice delayed is justice denied: may no one else’s family have to go through this cruel waiting game because we refuse to do better.