Former minister Konrad Mizzi is facing another round of police interrogation on Wednesday with his former colleague Keith Schembri expected to be called in by police on Thursday.

Konrad Mizzi.

Times of Malta is informed that Mizzi is being interrogated by investigators from the Financial Crime Investigation Department. It is unclear what exactly he is being interrogated about.

Schembri is to be called in for questioning on Thursday as part of a related investigation, one source privy to the investigation said.

The two were also called in for a day of questioning in November 2020 and later released on police bail.

Both were grilled by financial crime police as part of what is understood to be chats linked to businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The former high-profile political figures were asked about suspicious conversations with Fenech, who stands accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The probe into communications between the pair and Fenech, at the time the head of the Tumas Group business empire, is understood to be part of a wider investigation into financial crime.

A number of other high profile people have been questioned over their communication with Fenech, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Schembri and Mizzi both resigned their positions almost exactly a year ago amid the fallout of the Caruana Galizia murder investigation. They denied wrongdoing.

The journalist had been the first to reveal in 2016 - when Mizzi was energy minister - that both political figures had secret offshore companies, later confirmed in the global Panama Papers leak.