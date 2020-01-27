Konrad Mizzi was engaged as a consultant with the Malta Tourism Authority less than two weeks after he resigned from his post as tourism minister, a contract seen by Times of Malta shows.

The agreement, dated December 9, 2019, was never announced by the government.

It provides for Dr Mizzi to serve as consultant in tourism and business development for the authority.

He is to be paid €6,700 per month, exclusive of VAT (€80,400 annually), plus a fully-expensed executive-level car and driver, which Dr Mizzi may opt to replace by a lump sum of €11,400 annually.

Compensation also includes medical insurance for Dr Mizzi and his family, mobile phone and internet service.

The agreement runs until December 2022.

The revenue would effectively make him better paid than the prime minister.

Dr Mizzi resigned on November 26 after being linked to Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who was later accused of being an accomplice in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Fenech was a director of Electrogas, which was awarded the government contract to build and operate a new power station.

Mr Fenech was also the owner of secret Dubai company, 17 Black, which was mentioned in e-mails as being the vehicle to be used for the transfer of funds to a secret company registered in Panama by Dr Mizzi.

Dr Mizzi has always denied any link with Mr Fenech or 17 Black.

On Monday, the government also named Dr Mizzi as the head of Malta's parliamentary delegation to the assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The nomination sparked anger among the Opposition.



