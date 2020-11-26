Former minister Konrad Mizzi has indicated he will not cooperate with the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, describing it as a "charade" that has been politicised.

In a statement, Mizzi said key members of the Nationalist Party are playing a crucial role in the inquiry, politicising it and its agenda.

“As a government minister, I have always carried out my duties in the best interests of the public and of the country. The results we have achieved as a government created an environment where I have been the PN’s favourite whipping boy.

“Mud was thrown without ever bothering to produce a shred of evidence. My political adversaries have maliciously created suspicions to get rid of me and thus weaken the movement which I tirelessly worked in,” he said.

He was due to testify on Friday.

Mizzi was expelled from the Labour Party's parliamentary group in June after he defied party leader Robert Abela refusing to tender his resignation when asked, saying he saw no reason to step down.

Abela had said that the decision to sack Mizzi was taken due to Mizzi's ties to the Panama Papers and Yorgen Fenech's company 17 Black.

Times of Malta and Reuters had revealed how murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had made millions through his company 17 Black by profiting off a wind farm project Enemalta bought in Montenegro in late 2015.

Mizzi was energy minister at the time and leaked emails revealed that his financial advisers had named Fenech's 17 Black as the source of funds to be deposited in a secret Panama company they had set up for the minister.

Mizzi has denied any association with 17 Black or of having any personal link to the Montenegro deal.

In his statement on Thursday, Mizzi said the inquiry has deviated from its original purpose, and “I am concerned that it is being used to pursue a purely political agenda”.

“This was meant to be an inquiry into a heinous crime; the murder of a journalist. No allegations were ever made about me in this context,” Mizzi continued.

He said it did not make sense for him to testify in the inquiry in front of two prominent Nationalist party politicians.

“It is clear that their sole aim is to turn this into a “star chamber”, and trash the government’s “highly successful record”.

“I understand the purpose, but will not be playing along with the charade,” Mizzi said.

Welcoming “any lawful investigation”, Mizzi said that this had to be done “in full compliance with the law”.

He said that as a number of investigations are currently under way by various institutions, he had no choice but to wait for full disclosure by these institutions, for him to clear his name.

“I realise that some will have little sympathy, but I hope they will understand nevertheless that I am not duty-bound to prostate myself in front of my political assassins,” Mizzi said.

He said that every project and initiative he led and had been responsible for was carried out “in the best interest of the country” and the lives of the Maltese and Gozitan public were improved.

“Of course, I have regrets. But I would also reiterate that every initiative I led was supported enthusiastically by the Cabinet of ministers,” Mizzi concluded.