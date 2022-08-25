Kristina Zivanovic has been identified as the 23-year-old woman who died on Wednesday after being hit by a bus in Mrieħel.

The incident happened at around 12.15 pm in Mdina Road, Birkirkara. Kristina was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance but did not survive the collision.

Her boyfriend Daniel Vassallo posted a tribute to Kristina, saying he “loved her forever” and she would “always be in his heart”.

Another friend, Chloe, said Kristina was a “truly beautiful and kind person who always smiled and laughed”.

Her social media presence indicates that Kristina enjoyed the company of animals, having frequently posted footage and images of herself caring for dogs at an animal shelter.

Kristina was the 18th victim of a traffic accident this year and the second pedestrian to die on the road in a week after a 29-year-old man was killed in Marsa on Sunday.

The driver of the bus was a 41-year-old man.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport offered its condolences to the family and said it would be collaborating fully with the police in investigating the incident.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is holding an inquiry.