Labour Party CEO and MP Randolph De Battista has refused to say whether he supports an amended version of the so-called “abortion bill”.

De Battista had last November passionately criticised Nationalist Party MPs for arguing that mental health should not be grounds for a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

“How is it possible that some still place mental health on a lower rung than physical health? How do some people have the gall to cast doubt and give the impression that everyone will suddenly use mental health as an excuse to terminate their pregnancies?,” De Battista asked during the bill's second reading in parliament.

“How are people not ashamed,” De Battista said, referring to Nationalist MPs who were willing to support the amendment if mental health was precluded as grounds for terminating a pregnancy.

A government change of plan

At the time, the legal amendments tabled by the government would have allowed the termination of pregnancies if a mother's health was in grave danger.

But the government revised its plan following strong protests and presented a watered-down version of the amendments on Friday.

While the original bill stated that terminations would be permitted when a mother suffered a medical complication "which may put her life at risk or health in grave jeopardy", the updated version defines "grave jeopardy” as a situation which “can lead to death”.

Critics say that effectively limits terminations to life-or-death situations and precludes mental health conditions from being grounds for abortion.

How the 'grave jeopardy' clause will be interpreted remains unclear: on Monday, Justice Minister said that “anything that can eventually lead to death is considered a grave risk".

Asked on Tuesday for his opinion on the revised bill, De Battista refused to comment and ignored questions posed by Times of Malta and Malta Today.

When Times of Malta pointed out that Debattista had decried the Nationalist Party for dismissing mental health as grounds for termination, the MP responded with silence.

Labour MPs echo Abela's words

Other Labour MPs were more vocal about their support for the amendments, describing them as a "historic step” and a “step forward”.

Those words echo what Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the amendments were in women's best interests and would also provide medical professionals with legal assurances. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the original aims of the bill have been met but also offered critics an olive branch.

“I understand those, especially liberals and progressives, who ask more of us because if there is a liberal and progressive force in this country, it is the Labour Party,” he said.

Asked if he was happy with the legislation, Camilleri said “I am part of the entire PL parliamentary group that approved the changes”.