Medics are yet to assess whether one of the survivors of the drive-by shooting that killed Lassana Cisse 30 months ago had suffered any permanent debility after being shot in the buttocks.

Information about the nature of the injury suffered by 29-year old Ibrahim Bah and the treatment administered after the April 2019 incident, emerged in court on Friday in ongoing criminal proceedings against Francesco Fenech, 23 and Lorin Scicluna, 24.

The two former AFM soldiers stand accused of the wilful homicide of 42-year old Lassana Cisse Souleymane who was fatally wounded in the drive-by shooting while walking back home on the night of April 6.

Two other migrants, Guinean Bah and Gambian Mohammed Jallow, were also allegedly shot at on Triq il-Ġebel.

Testifying during the compilation of evidence, Bah told the court how the two had first heard a loud “pum, pum, pum,” which they thought was fireworks.

Soon after, a car drove past Bah and his friend, stopped and after hearing another loud bang, Bah felt a sharp pain in his left buttocks. Bah realised that he had been shot when he grabbed his leg and felt blood streaming down.

Fenech and Scicluna also stand accused of attempted murder.

Consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon Mark Portelli testified on Friday that Bah had been admitted to Mater Dei hospital on April 7 and discharged two days later after undergoing surgery.

Upon admission at the emergency department, the patient underwent CT scans of the whole body, for medics to spot all possible injuries and determine the nature of the treatment to be applied.

A scan of the patient’s stomach and pelvis showed one injury which resulted in subcutaneous emphysema (air in the body tissue) caused by the gunshot wound.

There was no injury of any organ in the stomach or pelvis, but the patient needed surgery, involving a washout procedure to clean the tissues in the affected area under anaesthetic.

Surgery was carried out on April 8 and Bah was discharged the following day with instructions to return for a checkup as an outpatient, the surgeon explained.

Asked by presiding magistrate Ian Farrugia if he could determine whether the injury would result in a permanent debility, Portelli replied that this could only be determined after some time.

Further information about Bah’s medical progress would likely be recorded in his outpatient file at Mater Dei, containing notes which could possibly indicate whether the patient had suffered any lasting defect, the court was told.

The case continues in December.

Superintendent Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are assisting Fenech.

Lawyers Kris Busietta and Franco Debono are assisting Scicluna.

Lawyer Joe Giglio appears parte civile.