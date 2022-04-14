Updated 8.55am

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with investigations into the gruesome murder of a man found dead in the trunk of a car in Qormi, the police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday evening after police raids on three properties.

Sources told Times of Malta that the lead suspect is among the arrested persons. He was taken into police custody at around 7pm and is expected to be questioned on Thursday.

The police said the arrests followed investigations by the CID, St Julian's police and forensics experts. The arrested persons are Maltese and foreigners.

Searches were made in properties in Attard, Msida and Mosta. One man was arrested in Attard, a man and a woman in Msida and another woman in Mosta.

Items that can have a bearing on the case were seized, the police said.

Mario Farrugia, a 62-year-old Pembroke resident, was found dead in the boot of his Peugeot 407 earlier this month.

He had been missing since March 28.

The police have said DNA tests confirmed his identity. The body was so badly decomposed that investigators could not initially identify him.

Sources told Times of Malta that Farrugia had been stabbed more than 40 times, with at least a dozen of the stab wounds being inflicted to the heart and lungs, indicating a frenzied attack.

The victim also had knife marks on his hands, which indicated that he was defending himself from the assault.

He had other superficial injuries which indicated he had tried to resist his attacker.

The police had appealed to anyone having information about the crime to phone, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119.