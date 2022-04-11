The man who was found dead in the boot of a car in Qormi on Tuesday has been identified as the owner of the car Mario Farrugia, the police said on Monday.

The 62-year-old Pembroke resident had been missing since March 28.

Farrugia had last been seen in the vicinity of his house using a grey Peugeot 407, the same vehicle in which he was found killed last week.

The police said DNA tests had confirmed his identity. The body was so badly decomposed that investigators could not initially identify him.

Sources said Farrugia had been stabbed more than 40 times, with at least a dozen of the stab wounds being inflicted to the heart and lungs, indicating a frenzied attack.

The victim also had knife marks on his hands, which indicated that he was defending himself from the assault. He had other superficial injuries.

The police said investigations into this homicide, as well as the magisterial inquiry were ongoing.

They appealed to anyone having information about the crime to phone, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119.

Times of Malta reported last week that the man was likely to have been murdered elsewhere, around the end of last week and then placed in the car and taken to Qormi.