Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech on Wednesday urged the public to focus on tackling climate change now and not ‘throw in the towel’ before the challenges had even started.

“We must face the challenges of climate change, not throw in the towel. Negotiating with Europe to lower our emission targets or buying emission credits from Bulgaria to make up for our failings is us throwing in the towel. We need to work more and we need to start now.”

Grech was opening a national conference on climate change organised by the Nationalist Party.

He said that following the publication of the IPCC Report highlighting ‘code red for humanity’, the PN believes that change is needed now more than ever.

“What does this mean for Malta? Today we are already being affected by climate change, let alone in the years to come. We might even face tougher challenges than other countries.”

Farmers, for example, had been impacted by the summer heatwaves, which had led to a loss of crops.

Grech said now is the time to strengthen climate change goals and address the issue more seriously.

He called for more green open spaces, to switch to renewable energy sources and encourage more sustainable development.

“We need to research more how climate change will impact our island and invite inventors who are focusing on climate change to be part of a new revolution to fight the challenge."

"Let us show the world that we can change and have the ability to be better,” Grech said.

Grech called on for people to come forward to share their own ideas and solutions on how to battle the issue.

“If you believe that climate change is the most pressing issue that exists right now, join us so we can work together for a better world and country. If you that we can enhance our reputation to fight climate change, join us,” Grech invited.