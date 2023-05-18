Caravans and upmarket tourists

Further to my letter, appropriately headed by you ‘Wake up Malta, who are we kidding?’ (May 13), regarding some half-cooked pie-in-the-sky aspiration of attracting upmarket tourists, the article by Albert Buttigieg regarding ‘…another shanty town’ (May 12) hits the nail right on the head.

Even my wife saw that coming when, as soon as the only attractive coast road on the island was opened, caravans started appearing. She kept asking me: “Oh no, not another. Where do they go to the toilet (or, more to the point, where do they dispose of it)?”

The caravans on the coast road. Photo: Jonathan Borg

To think that some people actually think that rolling in their own filth in unchecked and unregulated scenic public resorts is a holiday simply baffles the brain.

Soon, there will be electricity supplied to them and they will be allowed to extend a verandah round their ugly caravans, erect walls and, hey-ho, another eyesore resembling the ghetto in Mellieħa will be born.

And the MP responsible will secure his seat at the next election.

It actually drives away not only the tourists but the local residents who also have the right to enjoy these seaside attractions but in hygienic surrounds.

Upmarket tourists? Ha, dream on.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Construction site protocol

Reference is made to the article entitled ‘Part of Valletta building crashes into street, cars damaged’ (May 13).

After the Building and Construction Authority received a report of the incident, it immediately investigated the case and concluded that construction works were being performed without a clearance to start works.

As a result, the authority issued a penalty for works that were taking place illegally without clearance.

The provisions that clearly indicate the importance that a developer should have clearance for works to take place are in the Avoidance of Damage to third Party Property Regulations. In such instances, no clearance to commence works will be given by the BCA unless the penalty is paid.

It is to be noted that every application awarded for development by the Planning Authority requires the clearance of the BCA to start works.

During this process, the BCA analyses the method statements of such developers to make sure they adhere to the established legislation. In such instances, the BCA may advise the applicant to amend the method statement.

The commencement of any works of excavation, demolition or construction may take effect only after the BCA provides clearance in writing.

The clearance is communicated to both the perit in charge of the application and the developer and would be available to the public on the EApps portal.

The BCA will continue to pay close attention to construction sites and remind developers to abide by the law and apply to obtain clearance prior the commencement of works.

Residents can report inconveniences caused by construction work by sending an e-mail on complaints.bca@bca.org.mt or call on 8004 9000.

Jonathan Barbara, senior head, Building and Construction Authority – Floriana