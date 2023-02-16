Road etiquette

I refer to the fatal road accident on the Rabat road (February 12).

All drivers involved in any accident, no matter how minor, should undergo a breathalyser test and be tested for alcohol and dangerous substances.

All persons walking on a road after dusk should wear reflective jackets, front and back.

Regulations and laws should be amended to incorporate these suggestions.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija

Keeping up appearances

I don’t see what my appearance (February 6) has to do with my profession (professor at the University of Malta), expertise (gynaecologist) or my activism (Doctors for Choice). Neither do I have any control over what is published about me.

What I do control is what I do in relation to my profession, expertise and activism.

Being pro-choice is about allowing others to make their own decisions, providing them with all the information they need and supporting them along the way.

It shouldn’t be too hard to understand that just because one has had (or not had) an abortion one has no right to insist that everyone else should have (or not have) one too. Yet, some persons in Malta believe that they have the right to impose their anti-choice views on others. Selfishness has no bounds.

Isabel Stabile – St Julian’s

Contrasting service

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Following the nationwide electricity outage, at around 11.40am, on the feast of St Paul, at San Ġwann we experienced another loss of energy supply later on at about 6.45pm.

As we were still without the supply, at 8.30pm, we tried to contact Enemalta plc on telephone number 2122 3601 and were informed that “all our lines are busy at the moment, please hold”.

We did so for about three-quarters of an hour, when, finally, we got a dialling tone. This was short-lived as no one answered and the phone was hung up.

How is this for customer service?

At the unholy hour of 3am, we were still without power and, therefore, we tried once again to contact Enemalta on the same telephone number.

This time we were lucky, as our call was answered by a very helpful and understanding gentleman, whose name we unfortunately do not know.

He told us that he would be dispatching an engineer, immediately, to the Monterosa substation in order to check the fuses there. And, true to his word, we got the supply within the hour. We wish to thank this gentleman for his service.

Patrick Farrugia – San Ġwann

Gloating

John Guillaumier, as is his wont, gloated over the decline in the belief in God and in church attendance. It’s true, of course, but there is a flip side to the coin – an increase in selfishness, general and domestic violence, abuse of power, STDs, lies, fraudulent behaviour, broken relationships etc

Could there be a connection between the two?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar