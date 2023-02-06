Trees in Sannat

In despair and sadness I came across yet another act in the continuing saga of the uglification of Gozo. As you read this, in Sannat, groups of men are climbing our trees and mutilating them beyond recognition, no common sense being applied.

The before and after state of the only tree in Main Street.

I assume that they were hired to prune some branches but, instead,they are wantonly chopping off anything green. It’s evident that the contractor in charge has no idea what he is doing. A few days ago, on the Main Street, a group of at least seven men were ripping off the branches of the single tree still left on that street (picture above). While they were all proudly wearing yellow helmets only two of them were actually working. The taxpayer, of course, as always, foots the bill.

In a country which already painfully suffers from lack of greenery with consequent lack of shade during the hot summers, to me, actions like these border on the criminal. Naturally, all the birds who once found their shelter within the green branches of these once majestic trees have now lost their habitat.

I suppose that is of little consequence to certain people since, in the name of “tradition”, all birds here are destined for extinction anyway.

I appeal to the authorities to stop this scandalous and barbaric action. Trees are part of our national heritage and belong to us all not just to the few who have decided to get rid of them.

Barbara Gauci – Sannat

The abortion saga

In the past few years, I have often wondered what Isabelle Stabile looked like. She has now regaled us with a picture of herself.

Throughout the recent debacle about abortion, she was not as vociferous as I would have expected her to be. I wonder why. The whole saga was like reading a book which left you in suspense and, suddenly, hey presto, Stabile (thinks) she has come out triumphant at the finale. As Ronald Reagan said, “it seems to me that people who are fighting for abortion were not aborted”.

May God bless Stabile and give her the fortitude to follow the example of the mother who worked in an abortion clinic in the true-story film Planned Parenthood who realised the atrocity she was committing and came to abhor abortion.

Margaret Parnis England – Kappara