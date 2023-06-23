Regulated areas for caravans

What’s the point of having regulated areas for caravan sites and charging them €10 a day if the same fee is applied to non-regulated areas? (June 3).

Is this another vote-selling, mind-blowing plan by whoever is in charge of the scheme so that they won’t upset those voters who want to carry on dumping their unsightly caravans wherever they want for the same fee applied to the regulated areas?

How disingenuous. How is that going to deter anyone parking anywhere they want to? And is €10 a day commensurate with the facilities provided? They really treat the public as brainless wonders.

The idea of regulated caravan parks is to have manned designated areas, with ablution and other facilities installed, where caravans can legally be parked in a hygienic environment where day-to-day living facilities are at hand, including rubbish bins emptied regularly, etc. This could even include a small shop.

The maximum stay should be seven days. Heavy penalties should then be imposed on those abusing the system. The problem is the word ‘regulation’ and ‘planning authority’ (or any authority)

are a contradiction in terms – incompatible.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Air Malta pilots’ action

Do the Air Malta pilots think they are gaining any support from the Maltese public who use Air Malta and have to go through delays because of their actions when one considers that they get their salaries from our taxes?

After all, they have been having it so good for many years bleeding our national airline. So it’s about time that they get their house in order and render us the service for which I was always proud to travel with Air Malta.

Michael Vella – Sliema

Jean Paul Sofia’s case

The office of Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia informed the parties concerned that the inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed when a building partially collapsed, is in the process of being concluded (June 12).

Let’s hope and pray that when Prime Minister Robert Abela is in possession of the report he will not put it away and hesitate to order a public inquiry into the death of the 20-year-old, something he should have done months ago.

The public, Jean Paul’s mother and the Nationalist Party have been pleading with the prime minister that a magisterial inquiry is not enough.

There needs to be a public inquiry so that such tragedies will not be repeated.

Soon, it will be the turn of the prime minister to take the next step.

The public has every right to know how and why it happened, immaterial of who is involved.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta