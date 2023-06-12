The magistrate leading the inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia is “wrapping up” her report, six months after the fatal accident.

Sources close to the case said the office of Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia was informing parties that her report was in the process of being concluded. They did not provide a deadline.

Sofia, 20, was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December. Five workers were rescued from the rubble of the collapse and the victim’s body was found after a 14-hour search.

His mother has since been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the incident, supported by the Nationalist Party, which the prime minister has rebuffed.

Pressure has been mounting on Magistrate Farrugia to conclude her inquiry so that the police can then see its recommendations and act accordingly.

In April, Prime Minister Robert Abela wrote to Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti asking him to ensure that the magisterial inquiry into the construction death of Sofia is concluded as soon as possible. He had written that the procès-verbal of the case had not yet been finalised delaying the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry.

“When one considers the sensitivity of the case, this is a totally unacceptable delay,” he wrote.

He requested the chief justice to use his powers and prerogative to ensure the inquiry is concluded for the course of justice to progress so that those responsible are made to answer for their actions.

Abela has resisted the efforts of Isabelle Bonnici, who says she does not want her son’s death to be in vain and wants to be a “ray of hope for greater safety at places of work, and for justice”.

The Nationalist Party has long been criticising the prime minister, saying his actions and his refusal to order an independent public inquiry into the incident showed he was not interested in learning the whole truth about the tragic death.

As a signatory of the European Convention of Human Rights, Malta had the duty to safeguard human rights and introduce structures which safeguard and protect life. Such structures could be recommended by the public inquiry, Sofia’s parents were calling for.

Magisterial inquiries usually take time to compile, especially in a case like the Sofia one where court-appointed experts are asked to carry out different tests on the building material being used in the project.

Legal sources specified that this was not an open and shut case, especially when it comes to apportioning blame. Sofia died and five others were injured when the multi-storey building under construction in an industrial estate partially collapsed on December 3.

Part of the building that came crashing down on Sofia.

The Corradino industrial estate construction site where he was killed was being developed into a timber factory.

Matthew Joseph Schembri, who runs a turnkey business as well as an air conditioning firm, appeared as the project applicant. The land is leased to Kurt Buhagiar, a senior Lands Authority official. Both have been summoned to testify in the magisterial inquiry into the collapse.

The architect behind the project, Adriana Zammit, also works for Infrastructure Malta.

The Building and Construction Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority – which both had said they were investigating – have not made any public statements since.