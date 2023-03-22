Case of might is right

Seeking justice in our courts of law is the ultimate satisfaction a citizen can get provided the judgment delivered goes in his favour.

I can quote the recent cases ‘won’ by the Nationalist Party regarding the concession of three of our local public hospitals to private entrepreneurship and the imbalance of radio and television transmissions by the Public Broadcasting Services Malta Ltd aided by the Malta Broadcasting Authority.

But go to the highest institution in Malta, namely our House of Representatives, to pass a resolution about the subject of the first mentioned court case, and, believe it or not, through irrational amendments proposed by the government and passed through parliament (the opposition having walked out), your case is lost.

A real show of might is right. This is what happened in our beloved country on March 16.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Tourism overload

John Cassar White is spot-on about tourism management (March 20). Malta’s approach, alas, is, as usual, akin to punters at a Sunday buffet who reckon they’re on a good wicket as long as they need a forklift to carry all the food to their table.

The Spanish islands’ discerning approach couldn’t be more removed. But, then, what discerning tourist would pay money to visit an overcrowded place choking in traffic, dust, (de)struction and being ruined by the day? What geniuses are persisting in killing the goose laying our only egg?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Inċita bus stop

The Inċita bus stop has been disabled completely until further notice. Photo: Jonathan Borg

When is Transport Malta going to stop messing with the bus stop Inċita on the route from Rabat to Valletta?

Originally, this bus stop was at Wied Inċita, hence its name, midway between the stops at Mount Carmel and Ħal-Warda. It was convenient for Attard residents in the Rabat road area.

Then, when the Central Link joined the Rabat road precisely at this point, the bus stop was disabled to allow works to proceed. It seemed to us that a bus lane was being created for better access to this stop.

But, then, this lane was painted green, bollards blocked its entrance and it became the starting point of a cycle/pedestrian lane. I have never seen it used for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the bus stop was moved about 150 metres down the road. Not happy with this, it was shortly moved again a further 150 metres, which brought it ridiculously close to the Ħal-Warda stop.

Now, they have covered it with a black plastic bag and disabled it completely until further notice. They are sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you. They are forcing us to walk to Mount Carmel, or to Ħal-Warda, to catch a bus, an addition of over 500 metres to the original distance.

Never did the catch phrase b’tal-linja jaqbillek sound more hollow.

Joseph Muscat – Attard