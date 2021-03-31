Stopping… reducing… redimensioning

The letter by Doris Borg (March 24) about Peter Serracino Inglott makes valid reference to The Club of Rome. That auspicious think thank had published a study, still valid and important to this day, called ‘The limits to growth’, which is a thorough lesson to all those who by “sustainable development” understand the ludicruous belief that they can perennially continue to do what they have been doing for years, and this also in a small island like Malta.

‘The limits to growth’ had been followed, some years later, by another study from the same body, this time called ‘Mankind at a turning point’. And that served well to show all of us what us humans/politicians are doing to our own species… via again so-called development, climate change, constant environmental degradation.

All of this was further taken up by other famous environmentalists, like Barry Commoner, Ralph Nader and others who all basically saw the foolishness of thinking and arguing that man can eternally keep on attacking and changing nature. A famous quote then was “Ours is the first generation in the history of humanity that stands a real chance of drowning in its own muck”.

And, then, we get people, like Sandro Chetcuti and his Malta Developers’ Association, telling us (March 27) that “forward planning is the solution”.

What planning and what solution? Of the type which perpetuates the same number of building permits being issued every year in, again, the same small country? Of the same number of developers or contractors being allowed to continue operating? Of places like Sliema, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay and Gozo never ever becoming “No further development zones” for the bringing down of houses, villas, gardens and replacing them by flats, apartments, basement garages and what have you?

Of seeking some sort of formula that sees ever more (or even the same quantity of) building and contracting activity? Of the riding roughshod over local councils and the wishes of citizens in our towns and villages and their immediate environments?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

From the online comments board

PA orders removal of gate blocking access at Baħrija

No gate should ever be allowed to restrict innocent peaceful access through traditional pathways leading to natural beauty spots beyond it. Those who violate that tradition should be fined heavily to discourage a serious, rapidly worsening problem before it becomes too late – if it has not already reached that stage. – Francis Saliba

Another phenomena are the many ‘No entry’ signs plus ‘No entry except for residents or to render a service’ that have been cropping up at an alarming rate recently.

A very substantial large tract of Malta (the whole of Id-Dwejra hill) has been requisitioned for a handful of residences.

The ‘No entry except for residents or to render a service’ sign explains nothing.

These signs seem to be cropping up regularly. Another has recently popped up at the top of Saqqajja Hill going to Żebbuġ/Siġġiewi. There was also one at the back of a large manufacturer effectively closing off the public road for their own ‘private’ access. – X. Borg

Put up gates, block whatever you like, build without bothering to apply for permit and try your luck because, if no one reports you or the media does not notice it, the institutions that are working will never take any action. – Richard Curmi

At last some good news. But this is not enough. The people who put up this illegal gate now have to be identified and made to pay a very heavy fine. Otherwise, the message is do whatever comes to your mind, the worst thing that could happen is that you have to reverse it, with no penalty whatsoever. – Jack Black

Malta has become a greed-infested, concrete jungle full of too many small-minded cretins. – Helena Diriakis

Even if the farmers are the legitimate owner of the land, which, in a lot of cases they aren’t as they inherited an old lease, they still have no right to block access. I can complain that cars driving in front of my house cause too much noise but I still cannot block the road. – Nathan Martin

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.