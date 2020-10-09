A group of politicians from different parts of Libya have agreed to meet in Malta to discuss national unity and reconciliation among Libyans after nine years at war.

The delegation includes members ffrom the House of Representatives,the High State Council and different political groups.

It follows a meeting they had with Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.



Bartolo called on the politicians to work together and build national unity with the same resolve they need to rebuild airports, power stations, electricity and water services, hospitals, schools and homes destroyed by the war.



He hoped their work would sustain similar efforts towards a united, Libyan-led country wherein the country's wealth is used for the benefit of all Libyans.

Bartolo said that any initiative for peace and unity in Libya should be guided by the United Nations’ and the Berlin process, and no initiatives should be taken that would disrupt and spoil the delicate and difficult work which led to the agreed and observed ceasefire for a Libyan revival and for the end of the long-endured suffering of the Libyan people.



He said Malta must play its small and modest part for the good of the Libyans themselves and of the Maltese who, apart from being neighbours, have been helping each other in times of need for years.